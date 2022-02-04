Malay woman impresses boyfriend's mum with Chinese New Year greetings

In the spirit of Chinese New Year, one Malay woman took on the arduous task of learning how to pronounce Chinese phrases – all so she could impress her boyfriend’s mother on the occasion.

In a TikTok video shared on Tuesday (Feb 1), user Amirah Vgi is seen approaching her "future mother-in-law" with two mandarin oranges and greeting her in Mandarin: "Happy New Year. (Wishing you) good health and prosperity."

The older woman was visibly touched, and replied: "This year tiger year, climb as high as you can. All the best," while handing her a hongbao.

"My second year celebrating CNY with (my) Chinese boyfriend. I finally did it," the TikToker wrote in the caption. The video has garnered more than 180,000 views and 12,000 likes.

@amirahvgi me 2nd year celebrating CNY w the chinese boyfriend ♬ original sound - Amirah Vgi

It wasn’t an easy feat for Miss Amirah, who in a previous TikTok video documented how hard it was for her to pronounce words in Mandarin.

One clip, shared on Nov 10 last year, shows her struggling and almost giving up.

"He's so done with my pronunciation. I'm so done with him," she wrote at that time.

Fortunately, she persevered, and netizens praised her for making the effort.

That’s one more notch in the belt for interracial relationships.