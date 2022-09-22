 Malaysia Chiak! at Northpoint City closed for 2 weeks due to infestation, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Malaysia Chiak! at Northpoint City closed for 2 weeks due to infestation

A total fine of $800 was also imposed for two counts of failing to maintain the premises to be free from infestation.PHOTO: ST FILE
Gabrielle Chan
Sep 22, 2022 04:15 pm

Northpoint City's Malaysia Chiak! is currently closed to serve a two-week suspension due to infestation.

The food court in Yishun has been suspended by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) from Wednesday to Oct 4.

A total fine of $800 was also imposed for the two counts of failing to maintain the premises to be free from infestation which SFA did not specify.

According to SFA, Malaysia Chiak! at Northpoint City had accumulated 12 demerit points over 12 months.

A licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may be subject to a license suspension for a period of either two to four weeks, or the licence may be cancelled.

The Straits Times has reached out to Northpoint City and Malaysia Chiak! for more information.

