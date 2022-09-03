Malaysia ex-PM Najib's wife Rosmah proceeding with application to reclaim seized jewellery, luxury bags

Rosmah Mansor arrives for the verdict in her corruption trial at the high court in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 1, 2022.

PETALING JAYA - Despite being found guilty of corruption, Malaysia's ex-PM Najib Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor is proceeding with an application to reclaim thousands of pieces of jewellery and luxury bags at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Lawyer Azamuddin Abdul Aziz, who is representing Rosmah in her application, confirmed that the trial would proceed as scheduled on Sept 26 and 27.

He said more than 2,400 pieces of jewellery and 29 luxury bags seized by police during a raid at Pavilion Residences in May 2018 were still in government custody.

In 2019, the prosecution filed the forfeiture application to seize various items, including 11,991 items of jewellery, 401 watch straps and 16 watch accessories, 234 pairs of spectacles, and 306 handbags as well as cash in various denominations amounting to RM114,164,393.44 (S$35,787,246.10).

On Thursday (Sept 1), Rosmah was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined RM970 million by the High Court after she was found guilty of three corruption charges involving a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Her lawyer said she has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the conviction and the sentence. She is currently out on bail.

Her sentence came over a week after her husband was jailed for 12 years for corruption. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK