Malaysians going the distance for fried chicken in Singapore

How far will you go for some chicken wings?

Will you go the extra mile, literally, for some chicken wings? It seems to be the case for some Malaysians.

In the past few months, videos of Malaysians documenting their journey crossing the Causeway just to get their hands on Wingstop chicken in Singapore have surfaced.

Wingstop, a fast-food restaurant, has made a name for itself with its chicken wings, featuring nine unique flavours for customers to mix and match in their set meals.

In Singapore, it’s a common sight to see queues snaking at Wingstop outlets during lunch and dinner hours, often leading to extremely long waiting times.

Just recently, a Singaporean posted a TikTok video detailing how his online Wingstop order took three hours to process.

But none of the hassles would deter Malaysians from travelling all the way to Singapore and joining the snaking queues at Wingstop for its chicken.

Wingstop arrived in Malaysia in 2017 and even announced plans to open 30 new locations in the country over the next six years.

However, the plan never came to fruition. After the Covid-19 pandemic, Wingstop outlets in Malaysia slowly dwindled and shut down one by one, with no reason provided by the American food chain.

A quick Google Map search shows all Wingstop locations in Malaysia are now permanently closed.

This means Malaysians have to make a trip south to get a taste of the fried-chicken restaurant.

In April, a woman from Kuala Lumpur travelled 350km to Singapore just for Wingstop chicken. She documented her journey and the TikTok video has garnered over 650K views to date.

Many netizens in the comments steadfastly agreed with her decision, saying that they would do the same.

One netizen commented, expressing his love for Wingstop: “This is like the thing I will do for love.”

There are numerous TikTok videos of Malaysians praising the quality of Wingstop in Singapore. Many of them expressed their envy of Wingstop available in Singapore and lamented the “extinction” of it in their country.

With how convenient it is to travel between Johor Bahru to Singapore, it’s also no surprise Malaysians from JB are willing to journey here just for some chicken.

A TikToker from Johor Bahru shared a video describing how he fulfils his Wingstop cravings by visiting an outlet in Singapore.

Wingstop recently teamed up with Singapore’s beloved snack brand, Irvins, to introduce a limited-time flavour: Salted Egg wings, available since Nov 14.

Will this draw even more Malaysians to cross the Causeway for some fried chicken?