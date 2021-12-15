Male school teacher allegedly molested 13 boys from 2015 to 2018

A male school teacher allegedly molested 13 boys over a span of three years in places including a school "in central Singapore" and a chalet.

The boys were 13 to 15 years old when the alleged offences took place between 2015 and 2018.

On Tuesday (Dec 14), The Singaporean man, now 38, was charged with 25 counts of molestation, three offences under the Children and Young Persons Act and one count of harassment.

Details about the man, the alleged victims and the school cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the boys' identities.

Court documents did not disclose if the man is still a teacher, and The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Education for a comment on the matter.

He allegedly targeted each boy up to four times.

The man is said to have started his crime spree in late 2015, when he allegedly molested a 13-year-old boy at a local chalet.

He is accused of committing a similar act on the boy one more time in school the following year.

The man is said to have committed offences under the Children and Young Persons Act against the boy on two occasions in school between 2016 and 2017 by "procuring" the youngster to kiss him.

The man is said to have molested another boy four times in 2017 and 2018.

The boy was between 14 and 15 years old at the time.

Separately, the man is also accused of targeting 11 other boys, by acts including hugging them and touching their private parts.

He is also said to have harassed a 14-year-old boy some time between March and December 2017.

Court documents did not disclose how the alleged offences came to light.

The man's bail was set at $20,000 on Tuesday, and his case has been adjourned to Jan 11 next year.

For each count of molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

For harassment, an offender can be fined up to $5,000.