Man, 21, arrested after high-speed car chase from Kranji to Choa Chu Kang

A screengrab from a video on SG Road Blocks showing the van involved in the midnight car chase being stopped by several police cars in Choa Chu Kang Drive. PHOTO: SKRTTTT/SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM
Anjali Raguraman Correspondent
Feb 27, 2023 12:38 am

A midnight car chase from Kranji to Choa Chu Kang led to the arrest of a 21-year-old driver on Sunday.

At midnight on Saturday, a Traffic Police officer was in Kranji Loop, going towards Kranji Road, when he directed a van to stop for vehicular checks.

However, the van driver refused to comply with the officer’s instructions and sped off, police said.

The driver was detained in Choa Chu Kang Drive and arrested for dangerous driving and several other traffic offences.

Police said no injuries were reported and that investigations are ongoing.

