Man, 28, found dead in Serangoon Avenue 4; no foul play suspected

Tay Hong Yi
Jan 02, 2023 01:03 pm

A man, 28, was found dead in Serangoon Avenue 4 on New Year’s Day on a grass patch in the vicinity of Serangoon Community Park.

The police said they received a call for assistance just before 1.40pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations, said the police.

Serangoon Avenue 4 is a major road in the Serangoon neighbourhood, connecting several Housing Board blocks to Serangoon Central via Boundary Road.

Serangoon Community Park is bounded by Serangoon Avenue 4 and Boundary Road.

