Man, 30, charged with murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong

Police vehicles at the murder scene at HolidayInn Express at Katong at 10:30pm on Sept 9.

A man believed to be Sri Lankan was charged in court on Monday with murdering his wife in a hotel room in East Coast Road.

Eshan Tharaka Koottage, 30, allegedly murdered the 32-year-old woman on Saturday at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong which is next to i12 Katong mall.

Eshan then went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre about 1.5km away at 5.05pm and confessed to the murder, the police said on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the hotel room, they found Eshan’s wife lying motionless with a slash wound. She was pronounced dead there by paramedics.

Eshan was then arrested at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.

A knife, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.

On Monday, Eshan, who was unrepresented, appeared in court via video link and spoke via a Sinhalese interpreter.

He told the court he wanted to speak to the Sri Lankan High Commission to engage a lawyer.

The prosecution said the High Commission has been informed of the case, but as investigations are ongoing, he is not allowed to communicate with anyone for now. But the investigating officer may allow this eventually.

If convicted of murder, Eshan will face the death penalty.