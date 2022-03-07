Man, 31, found dead at Margaret Drive: Video of severed leg is real

A video showing what appears to be a severed leg on the streets of Singapore has been circulating online recently.

A 31-year-old man was found dead at Block 37 Margaret Drive in Queenstown on Friday afternoon (March 4).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the block at 12.35pm.

They added: "A 31-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic."

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

A video showing what appears to be a severed leg on the streets of Singapore has been circulating online recently.

The 15-second clip shows large rubbish bins, cardboard boxes and garbage scattered around. A bloodied calf can then be seen on the ground.

Several netizens questioned if the severed leg in the video was a prosthetic limb.