 Man, 31, found dead at Margaret Drive: Video of severed leg is real, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man, 31, found dead at Margaret Drive: Video of severed leg is real

Man, 31, found dead at Margaret Drive: Video of severed leg is real
A video showing what appears to be a severed leg on the streets of Singapore has been circulating online recently.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/FACEBOOK
Cherlynn Ng
Mar 07, 2022 11:23 am

A 31-year-old man was found dead at Block 37 Margaret Drive in Queenstown on Friday afternoon (March 4).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the block at 12.35pm.

They added: "A 31-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic."

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

A video showing what appears to be a severed leg on the streets of Singapore has been circulating online recently.

The 15-second clip shows large rubbish bins, cardboard boxes and garbage scattered around. A bloodied calf can then be seen on the ground.

All singer Jay Chou said on the social media post was: "Time to display it after keeping it for a while."
Music

Guess what Jay Chou post shows

Related Stories

Cantopop star Sammi Cheng now a 'housewife' with no recording during latest wave of Covid-19

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi succeeds in wakesurfing after numerous attempts

'My spring has arrived': S.H.E's Selina Jen confirms she is dating six years after divorce

Several netizens questioned if the severed leg in the video was a prosthetic limb.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

social mediaViral (Social Media)Death