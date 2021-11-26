Singapore

Man, 39, dies in BMW at Bukit Batok carpark

A 39-year-old man died after being found unconscious in a car at the carpark of Block 216 Bukit Batok Street 21 on Wednesday morning (Nov 24).PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO
Cherlynn Ng
Nov 26, 2021 01:43 pm

A 39-year-old man died after being found unconscious in a car at the carpark of Block 216 Bukit Batok Street 21 on Wednesday morning (Nov 24).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 10.40am. 

Investigations are ongoing.

A 70-year-old resident told Lianhe Wanbao that she saw the man slumped in the front passenger seat of a BMW. He was motionless and the car door was open.

She added: "Another guy performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man while a woman knelt next to the car."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

