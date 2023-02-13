 Man, 50, taken to hospital after car catches fire on PIE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man, 50, taken to hospital after car catches fire on PIE

The accident involved a car that skidded on the PIE towards Changi Airport after Pasir Laba Road. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Gabrielle Chan
Feb 13, 2023 02:47 am

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital when his car caught fire after an accident on Sunday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that skidded on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport after Pasir Laba Road, in Jurong, at 4.40pm.

A widely circulated video of the aftermath of the accident shows a BMW burning on the rightmost lane of the expressway.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the fire was put out using two dry powder extinguishers and a hose reel, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The car driver was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore

Suspected drink driver arrested after accident involving his car and van

