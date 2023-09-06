Man, 55, to be charged after allegedly triggering fire alarm during dispute

The man allegedly damaged the fire alarm activation panels, which triggered the alarm.

A 55-year-old man will be charged for his suspected involvement in a case of mischief and causing false alarm of fire, the police said on Wednesday.

On July 13 at about 1am, the police said they were alerted to a drunken man allegedly causing trouble at a hotel and residential apartment along Fraser Street.

The man was believed to have been involved in a dispute with security officers of the apartment, and he allegedly damaged the fire alarm activation panels, which triggered the alarm.

Police said at least 50 hotel guests were evacuated from their rooms and inconvenienced by the false fire alarm.

The man was subsequently arrested at the scene, they added.

Those found guilty of committing mischief may be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Those found guilty of causing false alarm of fire may be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $5,000, or both.