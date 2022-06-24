Man, 58, arrested after allegedly attacking 2 people with knife at Yishun

A widely circulated video showed at least four police vehicles parked near a block of flats.

A 58-year-old man allegedly attacked two people with a knife at Block 510A Yishun Street 51 on Thursday (June 23).

The police were alerted to a case of assault at 8.30pm.

It involved two victims, a man, 62, and a woman, 41, the police said in a statement on Friday. "The attack purportedly arose from a prior dispute between both men who are known to each other."

The suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

The victims were conscious when taken to hospital, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Friday that it took two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after receiving a call for help around 8.50pm on Thursday.

In a widely circulated video online, at least four police vehicles are seen parked along the road near a block of flats. The video's caption stated there had been a slashing incident at the block.

Investigations are ongoing.

The incident is the latest following several weapon attacks this year.

On April 6, two assailants allegedly assaulted two victims in Boon Lay Drive, disrupting a wedding ritual.

And on April 14, a man, 46, was arrested after allegedly hacking his wife with a chopper in Beach Road.