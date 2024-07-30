Man, 64, found with $696,000 worth of drugs in Katong bust

Officers seized a haul of drugs large enough to feed the addiction of 3,340 abusers for a week.

A 64-year-old man was on July 29 nabbed for suspected drug offences and had $696,000 worth of drugs seized from his Meyer Road hideout in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Officers apprehended the Singaporean at the lift lobby of a private residential estate in Katong in the afternoon, said CNB on July 30.

A search of his unit uncovered about 6.25kg of cannabis, 4,66kg of heroin, 437g of Ice or crystal methamphetamine, 53g of Ecstasy, nine Erimin-5 tablets and six bottles of methadone – a haul large enough to feed the addiction of 3,340 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroine, more than 250g of meth, or more than 500g of cannabis, he may face the mandatory death penalty.

Accord to annual CNB statistics, meth, heroin and cannabis were the most popular drugs in 2023, with 94 per cent of arrested users caught with at least one of the three.

CNB seized some $15.37 million worth of drugs in 2023 in Singapore, a slight dip from the $16.66 million in 2022.

Seizures of heroin jumped 21 per cent to 82.87kg in 2023, from 68.22kg in 2022.

Despite the record number of cannabis abusers arrested, seizures of cannabis fell by 46 per cent to 71.79kg in 2023, from 133.41kg in 2022.

Seizures of crystal meth fell by 10 per cent to 25.47kg in 2023, from 28.15kg in 2022.