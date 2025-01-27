Man, 70, claims woman owes him money, bangs on her door with hammer

The man allegedly used the hammer to threaten the woman by banging on her door and damaging it.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman by banging on her door with a hammer.

In a statement on Jan 26, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 5 Saint George’s Lane earlier in the day at about 4.05pm.

The caller told the police that there was a man outside her house, knocking on the gate and hacking the door.

“Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division arrested the man within four hours of the report,” the statement said, adding that a hammer was seized as a case exhibit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had accused the caller of owing him money and avoiding his calls.

He allegedly used the hammer to threaten the caller by banging on her door and damaging it.

The man is expected to be charged on Jan 27 with the offence of criminal intimidation.

If convicted, he may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

“The police take a serious view of criminal intimidation and will not hesitate to take action against individuals who engage in such behaviour,” the statement said.