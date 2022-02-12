Man accused of assaulting bus driver allegedly burned cop with lit cigarette while on the run

An elderly man, who had a warrant of arrest issued against him last December after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver, has been caught and is now accused of committing more offences while he was on the run.

Ahmad Robinson, 70, appeared in a district court on Friday (Feb 11) and was handed multiple charges, including burning a policewoman with a lit cigarette.

Ahmad had earlier made headlines after he and Aziz Khan Sher Khan, 61, allegedly failed to wear their masks properly when they boarded a service 2 bus around 11am on Nov 2 last year.

The police had said in a statement then that the two Singaporeans became unhappy when bus driver Hew Kim Keong drew their attention to this.

Both men then allegedly rained blows on Mr Hew, causing him to suffer a nasal bone fracture. Police arrested Ahmad and Khan later that day.

On Nov 3 last year, they were each charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Hew, 62.

Khan pleaded guilty to his role in the attack and was sentenced to 10 months' jail in December.

He was also ordered to spend an additional 24 days behind bars as he had committed the offence while he was out on remission from an earlier jail term.

Ahmad failed to turn up in court and a warrant of arrest was issued against him on Dec 1 last year. He was caught this week.

According to court documents, he allegedly committed an act of mischief at a block of flats in Changi Village Road on Nov 29 last year by cutting off the GPS e-tag the Singapore Prison Service had issued him as part of his earlier bail conditions, causing $600 in damage.

E-tags are issued to some alleged offenders and are used to monitor their movements while they are out on bail.

He was on the run when he allegedly threatened two people with a knife at a Tampines flat around 5.40pm on Wednesday (Feb 9).

Around the same time, he is also said to have voluntarily caused hurt to a policewoman by burning her forearm with a lit cigarette.

Ahmad was not offered bail on Friday and his case has been adjourned to March 10.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

And, for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Ahmad and Khan cannot be caned as they are over 50 years old.