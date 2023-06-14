Man accused of boy’s death after forcing chilli into mouth

According to court documents, Muhammad Amir Kader allegedly forced a chilli into Muhammad Ariq Raziqin Muhammad Amir’s mouth while the latter was lying on the floor but the reasons prompting this act were not stated.

A man was hauled to a district court on Wednesday after he allegedly forced the tip of a chilli into a boy’s mouth and the child later died due to a blockage of his airway.

Muhammad Amir Kader, 37, who is accused of causing Muhammad Ariq Raziqin Muhammad Amir’s death, was charged with performing a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide.

Court documents did not disclose the victim’s age and how he was related to Amir, who is said to have committed the offence in an Anchorvale Road flat at around 1.30pm on Aug 2, 2022.

His bail was set at $20,000 and his case has been adjourned to July 12.

For causing a person’s death by performing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.