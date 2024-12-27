Man accused of incest allegedly filmed other daughter showering

A 46-year-old man was hauled to a district court on Dec 27 after he allegedly committed incest with one of his daughters on three separate occasions.

Court documents do not disclose her age but she was over 16 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

He is also accused of using his mobile phone to record videos of his younger daughter, then 13, while she was showering in January. He allegedly did so without the girl’s consent.

The man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his daughters’ identities, was charged with three counts of incest, seven counts of voyeurism and one count of being in possession of obscene films.

According to court documents, he purportedly committed incest with his older daughter in a Bedok North flat on three occasions between 2021 and 2023.

He is said to have recorded a video of her showering in the flat at around 5.30am on Jan 7.

The man allegedly recorded similar videos of his younger daughter on five separate occasions between Jan 1 and 11.

On Jan 28, he was on a video call with a third alleged victim, who was then performing a sexual act.

The man is said to have recorded a video of the woman without her consent.

He is also accused of having 25 obscene films on his mobile phone on April 5.

The case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 7, 2025.

For each count of incest, an offender can be jailed for up to five years.

And for each of count voyeurism involving a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.