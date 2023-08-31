Man accused of pushing radio host Cheryl Miles faces 2 more charges

The man is now accused of using criminal force on radio host Cheryl Miles' arm at the concourse area of Orchard MRT station on July 26.

A man accused of pushing radio host Cheryl Miles’ right arm was handed two more charges on Thursday - one count each of harassment and using criminal force on another person.

William Aw Chin Chai, 52, was at VivoCity shopping mall in HarbourFront Walk at around 6.20pm on June 29 when he allegedly pushed his right index finger towards a man’s face.

Aw is also accused of abusing the man with vulgar language that day.

With these new charges, Aw currently faces one harassment charge and four counts of using criminal force on others.

He was at an Orchard MRT station platform on either July 5 or 11 when he allegedly kicked a woman in her abdomen.

He is also accused of tapping another woman on the back of her head once at the nearby Ion Orchard shopping mall on July 26.

Aw is alleged to have pushed Ms Miles’ right arm in the bicep area at the concourse area of Orchard MRT station that day.

The One FM 91.3 radio host had earlier told The Straits Times that she was walking out of the MRT station when a man blocked her path and hit her.

Police officers from the Tanglin Division managed to establish his identity and Aw was arrested on Aug 1.

He is expected to plead guilty on Sept 15.