Man accuses neighbour of hanging rotten food to harass him

The rotten food allegedly hung by Rafael’s neighbour along the common corridor on two occasions.

He says the whole corridor smells and he can’t open his door for some air.

The man named Rafael took to Reddit on Jan 2 to complain about his neighbour’s harassment after he reported the latter for hoarding.

He wrote that his neighbour, who lives opposite him at Block 19 Telok Blangah Crescent, leaves a container of rotten food “to make the corridor smell”.

He shared pictures of what he claimed was rotten food hanging along the common corridor on two occasions.

In his post, Rafael also accused his neighbour of spraying pesticide in the direction of his unit.

He told AsiaOne that the neighbour began hoarding items along the common corridor when he moved into the unit over two years ago.

“He told me that he was putting all that stuff outside so that the old man from the next unit would have something to grab on to if he felt faint along the corridor.

“But I was thinking, if the old man was to grab onto any items outside, wouldn’t they all topple over together with him?”

Rafael said he made several reports to the Tanjong Pagar Town Council about the corridor obstruction from September 2022 to December 2023.

This eventually resulted in the town council removing the items on Dec 7 last year.

That’s when things came to a head. That evening, Rafael said he heard the neighbour ranting about what happened to another neighbour.

Rafael then found that the electricity to his home had been turned off from the outside and said he believed that his neighbour was behind it.

A week later, food was left to rot in the corridor.

Rafael also showed AsiaOne CCTV footage of his neighbour spraying liquid from his doorstep towards Rafael’s unit. He said the neighbour switched from spraying pesticide to an unknown liquid, which he believed was urine.

He added that he is thinking of making a report with the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals.