Man admits to taking LSD on day he allegedly killed mum, grandma

A man accused of murdering his mother and grandmother in 2019 admitted that he had consumed lysergide, or LSD, on the day of the killings, a district court heard yesterday.

Gabriel Lien Goh, now 24, was sentenced to 22 months' jail after he pleaded guilty to LSD consumption, as well as one count each of LSD and cannabis possession.

His murder charges are still pending.

Goh is accused of killing his mother, Madam Lee Soh Mui, 56, and grandmother, Madam See Keng Keng, 90, at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue on Oct 27, 2019.

Both murders are said to have occurred at about 7.25pm but in different units on the seventh storey.

It was reported that Madam Lee was found dead in her flat, while Madam See was found in a next-door neighbour's unit, where she was believed to have died from her injuries.

The police arrested Goh for murder at around 7.35pm that day and found a packet of "vegetable matter" in his bedroom.

The next day, officers found more vegetable matter and nine stamps in the storeroom of his home. The vegetable matter was later found to contain tetrahydrocannabinol - a psychoactive chemical substance in cannabis - while LSD was detected on the stamps.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said that Goh started abusing LSD in December 2018. Goh also consumed the drug on three occasions before Oct 27, 2019.

He admitted to consuming LSD in his home after lunch on the day of the alleged murders.

The court heard that he consumed more of the same drug about 90 minutes later.

His urine samples were later found to contain traces of LSD.

According to the Central Narcotics Bureau website, LSD is known to cause severe panic, paranoia, confusion and hallucinations.

Court documents do not state if he was under the influence of the drug when he allegedly killed the two women.

Offenders convicted of LSD consumption can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.

Those convicted of being in possession of the drug can face a similar sentence.