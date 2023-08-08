Man allegedly hurt woman, took video at police division while under remission order

Mohd Heirizal Kamarzaman is now accused of unlawfully recording a video at the Central Police Division, a protected area.

A man who had been released from prison in September 2022 allegedly reoffended nine months later by using a heated hair straightener to hurt a woman’s right wrist.

Court documents did not disclose details about Mohd Heirizal Kamarzaman’s earlier offences, but he was under a remission order when he is said to have assaulted Siti Zulaika A Rahman in a York Hill flat near Havelock Road on June 19, 2023.

As part of the order, Heirizal, 41, was supposed to keep himself out of trouble from Sept 10, 2022, to May 20, 2024.

Despite this, he allegedly reoffended yet again on Aug 1 and is now accused of breaking a law under the Infrastructure Protection Act by unlawfully recording a video at the Central Police Division – a protected area.

His case has been adjourned to Aug 18.

Siti Zulaika appeared in a district court on Tuesday and was handed two charges under the same Act.

She was with Heirizal when they allegedly recorded a video at the Police Cantonment Complex in New Bridge Road at around 10.20am on July 13.

She is accused of committing another similar offence with him at the same location at around 10.20am on Aug 1.

Siti Zulaika is expected to plead guilty to her charges in September.

The police said in a statement on Monday evening that the pair were a couple, but did not disclose the exact nature of their relationship.

The statement added that on Friday, police officers received a report that two videos containing footage taken at a police station in New Bridge Road had been uploaded on social media.

Heirizal was charged in court on Saturday, while Siti Zulaika was handed her charges three days later.

The police said: “(We) would like to remind members of the public to refrain from taking photographs or filming at any protected areas and protected places without permission of the authority.”

For breaking the law under the Infrastructure Protection Act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000 for each charge.