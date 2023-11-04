Man allegedly stole cash from restaurant, spat and punched cop

A 31-year-old man who allegedly hurled vulgarities, spat and punched a police officer in the face will be charged, the police said on Friday.

The man had been arrested for allegedly stealing $121 cash from a restaurant in Geylang on Friday, said the police, who had received a report of housebreaking at about 11.05am that day.

While fleeing, the man allegedly kicked and punched a restaurant worker, the police added.

Through ground inquiries and CCTV footage, officers from Bedok Police Division and Ang Mo Kio Police Division managed to establish the man’s identity.

Police said that when they found the man, he allegedly hurled vulgarities, spat and punched one of the officers in the face.

The 42-year-old officer who was attacked suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital conscious and was discharged on the same day, said the police.

All the offences committed by the man allegedly took place within three hours.

The man will be charged with housebreaking to commit theft and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, the police said.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine for the offence of housebreaking to commit theft.

For voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, he faces a jail term of up to seven years, and a fine or caning.

The offence of using abusive language against a public servant carries a jail term of up to a year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Said the police: “The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties. The police will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of our officers.”