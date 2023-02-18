 Man and woman taken to hospital after two cars collide in Ang Mo Kio, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man and woman taken to hospital after two cars collide in Ang Mo Kio

Man and woman taken to hospital after two cars collide in Ang Mo Kio
The aftermath of the accident showed a black car whose front was severely damaged and a red car in front of it. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MING9910/TIKTOK
Gabrielle Chan
Feb 18, 2023 02:28 pm

A 57-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Ang Mo Kio.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Nanyang Polytechnic at 4.40pm.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, which was circulating on video app TikTok on Friday, showed a black car, whose front was severely damaged, and a red car in front of it.

The man, who was one of the drivers, and the woman, his passenger, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, the police said.

A 21-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations, the police added. 

@ming9910

车祸...

♬ nhạc nền - Chill Uot Lofi - Cây Giống Huyền Linh
SCDF officer Mohd Rohaizad bin Mansor (centre) with his wife Mdm Sabrina Musthpa (6th from left), two children and other family members at Changi Airport T3 after returning from Turkey.
Singapore

Hero’s welcome for SCDF officers returning from quake-hit Turkey

Related Stories

More fire-related deaths in 2022; spike in vehicle fires: SCDF

'We see the resilience... and for that we salute them': SCDF team in Turkey

Public warning system sirens to sound on Feb 15 in support of Total Defence Day

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SCDFpoliceACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC