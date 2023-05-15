Man arrested after video shows him naked, lying on road in Sembawang
SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a video shows him lying naked on a road in Sembawang.
The video was posted on Instagram account Sgfollowsall on Friday.
Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance along Sembawang Road at around 2.40am on Friday.
Investigations are ongoing.
If convicted of appearing nude in a public place, he may be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $2,000, or both.
