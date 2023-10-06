 Man arrested after wandering around Sengkang with knife, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man arrested after wandering around Sengkang with knife

The police said they were alerted to a dispute at Block 445A Fernvale Road at about 5pm on Oct 5.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Kolette Lim
Oct 06, 2023 05:28 pm

A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he was reportedly seen walking around near his Sengkang home with a knife.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to a dispute at Block 445A Fernvale Road at about 5pm.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon,” they said.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that the man was arguing with his wife at their home before the man suddenly went downstairs with a knife and started pacing around the neighbourhood, including near a kindergarten.

The report added that the wife, 36, sustained minor injuries, but did not elaborate, nor say where the couple live.

A knife was found near the kindergarten, which at least one of the couple’s two children is believed to attend, Shin Min reported.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

