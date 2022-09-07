Man arrested for allegedly cheating victim of $2,600 in e-commerce scam

Whenever possible, people should avoid making advance payment or direct bank transfer to the seller, said the police.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a victim of $2,600 in a scam where he advertised a Rolex watch for sale on e-commerce site Carousell.

Police said the victim made a report on Sept 2, saying he had paid $2,600 as deposit for the watch through bank transfer.

But after the payment, the seller failed to deliver the watch and delayed refunding the deposit.

Officers from Bedok Police Division managed to establish the identity of the seller and arrested him on Sept 6.

If found guilty of cheating, the man faces a jail term for up to 10 years and a fine.

The police advise members of the public to purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

"If the price is too good to be true, it probably is," they added.

People should also opt for buyer protection by using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery.

Whenever possible, they should avoid making advance payment or direct bank transfer to the seller.

Police said scammers could entice buyers to contact them directly through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or WeChat, by offering a better or faster deal if bank transfer payments are made directly to them.

To make the buyer believe that they are genuine sellers, scammers may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC or a driver's licence.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit the information at https://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.