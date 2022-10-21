Man arrested for allegedly hurting 4 CNB officers with knife in drug raid

The man allegedly armed himself with a 15-cm blade knife and resisted arrest.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly hurt four Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers during a pre-dawn operation that day.

CNB officers raided a residential unit in Bukit Panjang after the agency received information that the Singaporean man had taken controlled drugs, said the Singapore Police Force and CNB in a joint release on Thursday.

The man allegedly armed himself with a knife that had a 15cm blade, and resisted arrest and allegedly injured four CNB officers in the process.

Three CNB officers were conscious when they were taken to hospital and received treatment for cuts and lacerations, while the fourth officer sustained slight injuries.

“The Home Team has zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence towards public servants who are carrying out their duties, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” said the police and CNB.

A knife, drug paraphernalia and what the authorities believe are controlled drugs were seized at the scene.

The man will be charged on Friday with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

The man is also being investigated for drug-related offences.