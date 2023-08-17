 Man arrested for allegedly stealing $160,000 worth of items from Kembangan home, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man arrested for allegedly stealing $160,000 worth of items from Kembangan home

Items such as jewellery, foreign currencies and collectible Singapore dollar notes were stolen from the home.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Wong Shiying
Aug 17, 2023 12:12 am

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing items worth $160,000 from a home in the Kembangan area.

The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to two cases of theft in the Jalan Paras unit on July 12 and July 28.

Items such as keys, luxury watches, jewellery, foreign currencies and collectible Singapore dollar notes were stolen from the home, they added.

The police identified and arrested the culprit through investigations and ground enquiries. They seized the collectible dollar notes, two keys, two gold rings, branded high heels and a luxury bag as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court with theft in dwelling on Thursday. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Singapore

