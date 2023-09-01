Man arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle at Sengkang carpark

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the theft of a motorcycle, said the police on Friday.

He will be charged in court on Saturday with stealing the vehicle.

The motorcycle has since been recovered.

The police said in a statement that on Wednesday, they were alerted that a motorcycle had been stolen from a carpark in Sengkang West Avenue.

Through investigations and the aid of police cameras, police officers identified the man believed to be involved in the theft, and arrested him on Thursday.

He is also believed to be involved in other similar cases of theft in the vicinity, the police added.

If convicted, he may face up to seven years in jail and a fine.

The police advised motorcycle owners to take measures to protect their vehicles against theft. These include parking their motorbikes in well-lit areas and installing anti-theft alarms for their two-wheelers.

Motorcycle owners can also use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or suspension guards.

The police cautioned owners against leaving spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box and reminded them to remove the ignition key whenever the motorcycle is left unattended.