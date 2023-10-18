Man arrested for cheating victims of over $198,000 in renovation scams

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly running renovation scams, with victims losing more than $198,000 in total.

The victims had engaged his renovation services after he approached their homes to promote his business. However, once they had paid him, they were unable to contact him.

The police said on Wednesday they had received several reports from individuals who said they had been cheated by the man. Preliminary investigations suggest he may be involved in over 20 cases across Singapore.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and will be charged on Thursday for cheating. If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688. Information on such scams can also be submitted online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or through the police hotline at 1800-255 0000.