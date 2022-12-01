 Man arrested for drink driving in alleged Adam Road hit-and-run accident that killed cyclist, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for drink driving in alleged Adam Road hit-and-run accident that killed cyclist

Man arrested for drink driving in alleged Adam Road hit-and-run accident that killed cyclist
A 43-year-old cyclist involved in an accident on Wednesday morning was taken to hospital, where he later died.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Amanda Lee
Dec 01, 2022 03:52 pm

A 38-year-old man was arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death in an apparent hit-and-run accident in Adam Road on Wednesday morning.

The police gave this update about the arrest on Thursday and said investigations were ongoing.

The 43-year-old male cyclist who was involved in the accident died. He was a member of the Australian and New Zealand Association (Anza) cycling club.

On Wednesday, the police were alerted at about 6.30am to the accident involving a car and a bicycle in Adam Road, towards Lornie Road, before the exit to the Pan-Island Expressway heading to Tuas.

The cyclist was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.

On Thursday, Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim was riding along the road with his friends when they realised he was lagging behind.

The cyclist was a member of the Australian and New Zealand Association cycling club.
Singapore

Cyclist dies in suspected early morning hit-and-run accident

Related Stories

Lorry driver who crashed into truck, killing 2 passengers, gets jail and driving ban

Singaporeans among 16 injured after KL-bound bus collides with truck in Melaka

Man incurs $10,000 in damages after accident in BlueSG car; laments lack of dashcam

When they looked back, they saw that he had fallen by the side of the road.

In 2021, there were more fatalities resulting from traffic accidents compared with 2020. The Traffic Police said in February 2022 that the number of fatal accidents had risen by 25 per cent, from 80 cases in 2020 to 100 cases in 2021.

In January, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said in Parliament that over the past five years, an average of about 560 serious accidents involving cyclists on roads have been recorded yearly.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICpoliceDrink Driving