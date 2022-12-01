Man arrested for drink driving in alleged Adam Road hit-and-run accident that killed cyclist

A 43-year-old cyclist involved in an accident on Wednesday morning was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death in an apparent hit-and-run accident in Adam Road on Wednesday morning.

The police gave this update about the arrest on Thursday and said investigations were ongoing.

The 43-year-old male cyclist who was involved in the accident died. He was a member of the Australian and New Zealand Association (Anza) cycling club.

On Wednesday, the police were alerted at about 6.30am to the accident involving a car and a bicycle in Adam Road, towards Lornie Road, before the exit to the Pan-Island Expressway heading to Tuas.

The cyclist was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.

On Thursday, Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim was riding along the road with his friends when they realised he was lagging behind.

When they looked back, they saw that he had fallen by the side of the road.

In 2021, there were more fatalities resulting from traffic accidents compared with 2020. The Traffic Police said in February 2022 that the number of fatal accidents had risen by 25 per cent, from 80 cases in 2020 to 100 cases in 2021.

In January, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said in Parliament that over the past five years, an average of about 560 serious accidents involving cyclists on roads have been recorded yearly.