 Man arrested for driving without a licence; car seen smashed against lamp post in Yishun, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for driving without a licence; car seen smashed against lamp post in Yishun

Man arrested for driving without a licence; car seen smashed against lamp post in Yishun
The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van along Yishun Avenue 6 on June 5.PHOTO: BEH CHIA LOR - SINGAPORE ROAD/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
Jun 06, 2023 03:36 pm

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for driving without a licence and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, following an accident in Yishun.

Photos posted on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road show a white car smashed against a lamp post on a sidewalk, with its bumper dislodged.

A tow car can also been seen behind the vehicle.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident on Monday at about 7.30pm involving a car and a van along Yishun Avenue 6 towards Yishun Avenue 1.

A 31-year-old car driver was arrested for driving without a licence and driving the vehicle without the owner’s consent, while the 32-year-old driver of the van is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment.

Footage on social media showed a grey car driving off with a female cyclist clinging onto it after the cyclist obstructed the driver's path.
Singapore

2 women arrested after cyclist jumps onto moving car’s bonnet

Related Stories

3 taken to hospital after accident on PIE near Toa Payoh

Teen biker in viral stunts video died at the scene, say Penang cops

Jail for motorist who drove at up to 215 kmh and caused fatal traffic accident involving 5 vehicles

A car was seen smashed into a lamp post along Yishun Ave 6 last night 05-06-2023. A damaged van was also seen being...

Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Monday, June 5, 2023
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICYishunpolice