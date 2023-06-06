Man arrested for driving without a licence; car seen smashed against lamp post in Yishun

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van along Yishun Avenue 6 on June 5.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for driving without a licence and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, following an accident in Yishun.

Photos posted on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road show a white car smashed against a lamp post on a sidewalk, with its bumper dislodged.

A tow car can also been seen behind the vehicle.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident on Monday at about 7.30pm involving a car and a van along Yishun Avenue 6 towards Yishun Avenue 1.

A 31-year-old car driver was arrested for driving without a licence and driving the vehicle without the owner’s consent, while the 32-year-old driver of the van is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment.