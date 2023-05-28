 Man arrested for suspected drink driving after colliding into street lamp, traffic light in Sengkang, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man arrested for suspected drink driving after colliding into street lamp, traffic light in Sengkang

SCDF officers had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free a female passenger who was trapped in the car.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Elaine Lee
May 28, 2023 10:35 pm

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after an accident in Sengkang involving two cars that left a street lamp, a traffic light and a road sign damaged on Sunday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free a 34-year-old woman who was trapped in the front passenger seat in one of the vehicles. The woman was conscious when she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Another person sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital, said SCDF.

The accident happened at around 2am at the junction of Fernvale Street and Fernvale Link, said the police.

A video on social media shows a damaged white sedan in the middle of the road with SCDF officers trying to free the passenger from her seat. A black car, two fire engines, an SCDF support vehicle and an ambulance were also at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

