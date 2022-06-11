 Man arrested for suspected drink driving after CTE accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man arrested for suspected drink driving after CTE accident

The accident involved a car and a lorry, which ended up flipped on its side, on the CTE. PHOTO: ST READER
Jun 11, 2022 02:11 pm

A man was arrested for suspected drink driving and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty, the police said on Saturday (June 11).

The 27-year-old driver was involved in an accident involving a car and a lorry on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar Expressway after the Braddell Road exit.

The police were alerted to the accident at 6.09am.

Two female car passengers, aged 25 and 48, and a 40-year-old male lorry driver were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital conscious.

The two women were found trapped in the car, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

One was in the rear passenger seat while the other was in the front passenger seat.

Man arrested for drink driving after Nicoll Highway accident

SCDF personnel freed them with hydraulic rescue equipment.

In two Facebook videos posted on Saturday, a lorry flipped on its side can be seen at the side of the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Accident this morning @ 0900 hrs CTE towards SLE after Braddell Road exit

Posted by Seah Yong Kok Francis on Friday, June 10, 2022
 

Lorry flipped at CTE towards SLE after braddell exit. on 11/6/22

Posted by Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Friday, June 10, 2022

