Man arrested for suspected drug offences, driving under influence

The 39-year-old driver of a car was slurring, walking unsteadily and had removed his shirt after exiting the vehicle.

A 39-year-old man who allegedly ran a red light and hit a GrabFood delivery rider on Sunday was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances and for suspected drug-related offences.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 2 and Woodlands Avenue 5 on Sunday at about 3.50pm.

The accident between a car and a personal mobility device (PMD) resulted in a 48-year-old man, the PMD rider, suffering minor injuries, said the police, which added that he had declined to be taken to hospital.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that the PMD rider, identified as a Mr Chen, was headed from Causeway Point shopping mall to make a delivery.

Mr Chen told Shin Min that he was crossing the traffic junction as the traffic light was in his favour when he was hit by the car.

He said: “I was knocked into the air. My hands and feet were bruised and my PMD was also dented.”

After the accident, the driver got out of the car, removed his shirt, walked unsteadily and spoke with a slur, said Mr Chen, who added that he had to cancel the delivery order.

Many bottles, believed to contain cough syrup, could be seen on the boot of a police car at the scene, Shin Min reported.

The police said investigations are ongoing.