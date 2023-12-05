 Man arrested for suspected drug-related offences, assaulting police officer, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for suspected drug-related offences, assaulting police officer

Man arrested for suspected drug-related offences, assaulting police officer
The police were alerted to a call for assistance at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, where a man was observed to be wailing and screaming to himself.PHOTO: STOMP
Gabrielle Chan
Dec 05, 2023 02:51 pm

A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences and assaulting a police officer in Bukit Batok, the police said on Dec 5.

The police received a call for assistance on Nov 30 at 11.15pm at Block 433A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, where a man was observed to be wailing and screaming to himself.

When approached by the police, the man was not forthcoming, became aggressive and assaulted one of the officers.

He was then arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, and for suspected drug-related offences.

The man was subsequently taken conscious to hospital for his injuries.

The 21-year-old police officer who was assaulted also received medical treatment at the hospital.

Mr Xie Kefeng and his wife reunited with their son after 25 years.
World

Facial recognition tech reunites abducted boy with family

Related Stories

Jail, caning for Indonesian man who illegally entered S’pore via speedboat

Woman and baby found dead at foot of Ghim Moh HDB block; second such case in a month

Police investigating passenger who prised open door of moving MRT train

Police investigations are ongoing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeassaultcrimeSingapore