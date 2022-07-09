 Man arrested for threatening PM Lee Hsien Loong on social media, following shooting of Japan's ex-PM Abe, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for threatening PM Lee Hsien Loong on social media, following shooting of Japan's ex-PM Abe

A laptop, a tablet and four handphones were seized during the arrest.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Jul 09, 2022 10:17 am

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in inciting violence against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with his social media comment.

On Friday, at about 3.10pm, the police received a report on the threat made in the comment section of CNA's Facebook page, following the news on the shooting of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Officers from the Central Police Division later established the identity of the Facebook user and arrested him within five hours of the report, said the police on Saturday (July 9). A laptop, a tablet and four handphones were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of the offence of making or communicating any electronic record containing any incitement to violence is liable to be punished with a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

