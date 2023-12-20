Man assaults security officer while on holiday in Singapore

An Australian man, who was on holiday in Singapore with his partner and son, assaulted a security officer at the serviced residences he was staying in.

Craig Clive Hilton, 40, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer under the Private Security Industry Act 2007. He was sentenced to six weeks’ jail on Dec 20.

He was also ordered to pay the victim, Mr Kesavan Rajendran, a 25-year-old private security officer employed by Sancus Security Asia, a compensation of $159.62.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim said Hilton arrived in Singapore on Oct 24.

On the evening of Nov 6, Hilton’s partner, after an argument with him, requested and got another room at the Louis Kienne Serviced Residences at 554 Havelock Road.

At about 10.30pm, Hilton went to the front desk to ask where his partner was. He went out for drinks after the staff member refused to disclose the information.

When he returned at about 3.30am, Hilton approached Mr Kesavan and asked where his partner was. Mr Kesavan did not disclose the information and said he was only a security officer.

Hilton then pushed Mr Kesavan to the ground and kneed him in the face. After the security officer got up, Hilton punched him in the face and flung items off a nearby counter.

Mr Kesavan, who realised that Hilton was drunk, retreated and managed to leave the lobby, and the police were alerted.

Mr Kesavan was taken to the Singapore General Hospital. He suffered superficial scratches and mild redness on the left cheek. He also had mild swelling in his lower lip and was given two days’ medical leave.

DPP Lim asked the court to sentence Hilton to at least seven weeks’ jail, adding that the attack was brutal and Hilton’s intoxication was an aggravating consideration as it had caused Mr Kesavan to “experience greater fear and terror during the encounter”.

Hilton, who did not have a lawyer, gave a mitigation plea that lasted about 10 minutes as he tried to compose himself.

He said his actions were inexcusable and that he bore a lot of regret. He said he lost his job in Australia following the incident that left his son and partner disgusted with him.

“I’m not a strong man. I’m a weak man who hides behind alcohol,” he added.

Hilton could have been fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.