Man with 'asthma' asks woman for $10 to travel to AMK, but rejects her offer to drive him

Was it a scam? For $10?

A woman said a man approached her in Lavender to ask her for $10 to go to Ang Mo Kio and rejected her offer to drive him there.

TikTok user TikTokTan shared a video showing part of the encounter outside Kitchener Complex, which has garnered more than 270,000 since it was posted on Sept 27.

In the video, the TikToker and the man spoke mostly in Mandarin.

When she offered to drive him to Ang Mo Kio, he said: "I haven't packed my things."

She replied: "Aren't you in a rush? You have asthma."

He repeated: "Yes, but I have not packed my things."

She asked: "What things? It's urgent and you still want to pack? It's asthma."

He said: "No, I don't live here."

She said: "I know. I will drive you."

He said in English: "Okay, okay, thanks, thanks."

She scolded him: "Don't do this here. You reject my offer to drive you and say you have asthma. What are you saying to me now? Do you want to go or not?"

He said sorry and walked away.

She continued scolding him: "Don't need to be sorry. Don't come here to scam. Limpeh lives here."

In the description for the video, she wrote: "I can write a book on these frequent encounters. Either we eat or travel together. No money to offer! #scammerstory #scammer #cheats #nomoney"

Netizens were impressed by the way she handled the situation.

One commented: "Her voice tone commands a lots of power and authority, I like it."

But some pointed out that she should not say "limpeh" since she is a woman.

In a follow-up video posted on Sunday (Oct 16), she explained that she used "Iimpeh" because "limbu" sounds terrible.

In the same video, she said that in a day, she could have three or four encounters with people asking for money for food or transport.

She recounted an incident where someone asked her for $2 for food. Since she was on her way to a coffee shop, she offered to go eat with the person. She said the person called her a "bastard".

She ended the video by saying: "Being a good person is hard."