Man to be charged with attempted murder for allegedly smothering sleeping mother with pillow

Vihanya Rakshika Correspondent
Jan 24, 2024 10:04 am

A 34-year-old man is slated to be charged in court on Jan 24 with the attempted murder of a 77-year-old woman. The man is believed to be the woman’s son.

The police said on Jan 23 that they were alerted on Jan 18 at about 4.45pm to an assault at a residential unit in Serangoon Central.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly tried to kill the woman on Jan 16 by pressing a pillow over her face while she was sleeping. The man was arrested in connection with the incident.

If convicted of attempted murder, the man faces life imprisonment and caning. He can be also jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

