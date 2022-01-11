Man to be charged with murder of woman at Ang Mo Kio residence

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old woman at a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Street 23.

The police said preliminary investigations showed that the man and the woman were married.

They were alerted to the stabbing case on Tuesday morning (Jan 11) at about 7.35am, the police said in a release on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman lying motionless in the residential unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with murder, an offence that carries the death penalty.

Police are investigations are ongoing.