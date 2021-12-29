Man to be charged over sharing obscene photos, videos on OnlyFans online platform

A 22-year-old man will be charged on Thursday (Dec 30) with allegedly transmitting photos and videos of his private parts to online platform OnlyFans.

The man, who was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 29), is believed to be the first OnlyFans content creator here to be prosecuted for transmitting obscene materials on the platform.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday that it received a report on Sept 4 that the man had sent the obscene materials via his OnlyFans account.

They seized the account on Oct 11 and served the man an order not to access the account. He was warned that a breach of the order would be a criminal offence.

But he allegedly wrote to OnlyFans administrators, claiming that his account was not secured, and a password reset was done.

He subsequently regained access to the account and allegedly continued to send more obscene materials using the account and a secondary account.

For allegedly failing to comply with an order not to access his OnlyFans account, the man will be charged with an offence which carries a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

For allegedly transmitting obscene material, he will be charged with two offences which carry a jail term of up to three months, a fine, or both.

On Nov 1, the man was served a fresh order not to access both OnlyFans accounts. Police are investigating whether there was a further breach of the order.

It is illegal to transmit any obscene materials by electronic means, to take part in or receive profits from any business where such materials are transmitted, or to advertise the sale of obscene materials, said the police.

They added that those who are aware of persons engaging in such activities can lodge a police report.