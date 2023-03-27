Man called out for pumping RON95 into SG car; but he claims to be M'sian

A man in Malaysia was recently accosted for filling up his Singapore-registered car with RON95, but he claimed to be a Malaysian.

A video of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, with the caption stating it occurred at a petrol station in Johor Bahru on Saturday (March 25).

In the video, a man can be seen putting back a yellow-coloured petrol pump, which dispenses RON95 petrol, after apparently refuelling a white Honda Odyssey.

He asks the person filming if he was not allowed to pump RON95 into his car, to which a woman responds “cannot”.

He then asks: “Even though I am Malaysian also cannot, uh?”

RON95 is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government and offered as the cheapest grade of petrol (RM2.05, or S$0.62 per litre) in the country.

Typically reserved for Malaysians, the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered cars has been prohibited since August 2010.

The woman is heard saying: “No, doesn't matter (if) you're Malaysian... you are using a Singapore car.”

“If you are Malaysian, you should know what,” she adds.

The man then claims that he was "able to" refuel his car with RON95 in Melaka and Kuala Lumpur.

But the woman continues to insists: “No, cannot".

The man then walks away.

In the comments, many netizens chided the man’s actions, saying he was “sabotaging” the petrol station and their staff by pumping the subsidised petrol into his foreign-registered car.

Under Malaysian law, individuals who use RON95 for foreign-registered vehicles may be fined up to RM1 million (S$321,000), or jailed three years, or both.