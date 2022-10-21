Man calls SCDF to break open gate after wife fails to answer

After banging on the door and yelling for his wife who was inside the flat, a man feared the worst and called in Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers to break open his gate.

Thankfully, it turned out that his missus was fine – she was just a really heavy sleeper.

This incident happened on Wednesday (Oct19) at about 3.30pm at Blk 680 Choa Chu Kang Crescent, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A reader had informed Shin Min about the presence of fire engines below the block, adding that he also saw SCDF officers breaking open the gate to enter a HDB unit.

When reporters arrived on the scene, however, SCDF personnel had already left.

The resident in the affected unit, a man in his 70s, shared what had happened but refused to give his name.

He told Shin Min he had forgotten his keys when he went out that afternoon, and returned later to find the gate locked and the door wide open.

He knocked and called out for his wife, but to no avail. So he approached his neighbours for help.

"The neighbours and I shouted for a while (but) my wife still didn't answer," he said.

He called a locksmith but changed his mind when he learnt it would take an hour for the locksmith to arrive.

"My wife recently had surgery on her leg. If she had fainted or if something had happened to her, one hour would be too long," he explained.

When SCDF officers forced their way into the home, they found the man's wife sound asleep on the bed.

The woman, also in her 70s, said she woke up in shock to find a bunch of people in her room. "I thought what had happened, wah, it scared me," she said.

She said she had heard some loud noises while asleep, but brushed them off. "I thought the noise was from the renovation work (from the unit upstairs)!"

The woman said paramedics took her blood pressure and oxygen levels to ensure she was fine before they left.