Man caught on camera destroying neighbour's flowers put up as Hari Raya decorations

One man in Singapore doesn’t seem to like flower arrangements very much, or perhaps even Hari Raya for that matter.

A Facebook user, who goes by the name Zizie Caipirinha, posted a video on Saturday (April 30) of a man vandalising flower pots outside her flat.

"Early morning bring scissors come outside people house to ruin people's decorations for Hari Raya? (sic)," Zizie wrote.

"Willing to wake up at dawn just to do this?"

The post was accompanied by CCTV footage showing the man, in a grey t-shirt and blue cap, loitering outside the flat at 5.28am with a pair of scissors in hand.

He then starts chopping the heads off the orchids, chucking a handful of flowers on the floor and tossing them over the parapet.

According to the post, the man has been doing this every year, and always around the same festive period.

"This has been ongoing for every year whenever Hari Raya is around the corner," read the post.

"Also, he doesn't even stay on the same level. So what's his problem?!," the Facebook user added, revealing that the man is actually a neighbour.

Netizens have urged the family to make a police report regarding the issue.

Yes, perhaps a mediation is required.

Or maybe even therapy.