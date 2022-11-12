Man charged after allegedly attacking woman, 64, with razor blade in robbery attempt

The man allegedly attacked the woman and tried to rob her on an overhead bridge in Mountbatten Road.

A 24-year-old man was charged on Saturday with grievously injuring a 64-year-old woman using a razor blade while attempting to rob her.

Shamsher Singh allegedly attacked the woman on Thursday around 8.30pm on an overhead bridge in Mountbatten Road.

He is alleged to have covered her mouth and slashed her neck and forearms with the razor blade.

The woman was conscious when taken to hospital later.

The police said on Friday that the woman did not suffer any monetary loss, and was in a stable condition.

Just before the incident, she had alighted from a bus near The Singapore Association For The Deaf, and was crossing the overhead bridge to take another bus home from the other side.

When a man allegedly approached her and asked for money, she screamed, and she struggled after he grabbed her.

The suspect later fled the scene, but the police were able to arrest him within five hours, with the aid of security cameras in the area.

Chinese language evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the prosecution told the court on Saturday that Shamsher had responded incoherently during investigations.

He has been remanded for two weeks for a psychiatric evaluation, and is expected to be back in court on Nov 25.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, he can be jailed for up to 20 years and caned.