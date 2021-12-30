Man charged with allowing another to use his app to dine in

He is not the first person to be charged over offences related to vaccination proofs and dining in here.

A Malaysian man allegedly allowed another man to use his TraceTogether app on his mobile phone that indicated he was fully vaccinated.

The latter then used the app to gain entry into a bar in Sentosa, at a time when only vaccinated people were allowed to dine in.

Malaysian national Kiran Singh Rughbir Singh, 37, was charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 29) over the offence, which happened on Sept 9.

He faces one count of cheating by personation.

According to court documents, Kiran allowed Utheyakumar Nallathamby to use his app to get into Coastes, a bar and restaurant in Siloso Beach Walk.

Believing the ruse, a woman allowed Utheyakumar to enter to dine in.

Utheyakumar's case is pending.

If found guilty, Kiran can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both. His case will be next heard in court on Feb 9 next year.

He is not the first person to be charged over offences related to vaccination proofs and dining at eateries here.

In September, Zhang Shaopeng, 30, a Chinese national, was sentenced to three weeks' jail after he used an application on his smartphone to edit a copy of his colleague's vaccination certificate.

He had used the forged document to dine with his friends at Tanuki Raw bar and restaurant at Orchard Central.

Zhang pleaded guilty to forgery.