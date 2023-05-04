Man charged with causing baby’s death by suffocating her with pillow

Mustaqim Rosli is said to have committed the offence in a flat in Bukit Batok shortly before 1am.

A 31-year-old man has been charged in court after he allegedly used a pillow to suffocate a three-month-old baby girl.

Mustaqim Rosli is said to have committed the offence against Nur Misha Syaifa Mustaqim in a flat at Block 447A, Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 shortly before 1am on Dec 3, 2022.

The man appeared in a district court on Thursday and his case has been adjourned to June 1.

Court documents did not disclose if he is the baby’s father.

If convicted of causing the death of a child below 14 years of age in the same household, he can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.