Man charged with offences including posting anti-Islam remarks online

A man appeared in a district court on Monday (Dec 20) after he allegedly posted anti-Islam and misogynistic remarks about a rape victim on social media platform Instagram.

Sun Sicong is said to have committed the offences when he was a Temasek Polytechnic (TP) student.

The 21-year-old Singaporean is accused of one count each of harassment, uploading online remarks with the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of others and being in possession of obscene films.

Some time between 2018 and 2019, he allegedly created posts on Instagram that contained remarks against Islam.

On June 7 last year, Sun allegedly caused harassment by creating posts on Instagram containing remarks about a rape victim's recount of the ordeal.

Details about the remarks and recount were not disclosed in court documents.

He is also said to have downloaded two obscene films in April and May last year. These were allegedly found in his mobile phone.

On June 8 last year, TP said in a post on its Twitter page that it takes a serious view of the matter. The polytechnic added that it will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against the student.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said that in June last year, they received "many reports regarding an Instagram user who had posted insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence against the Muslim community".

Police added that the posts contained hate comments that could wound religious feelings.

Following an investigation, officers from Jurong Police Division arrested Sun on June 8 last year. They seized items including a computer and a mobile phone.

The police said in their statement that they take a serious view of acts that have the potential to damage racial and religious harmony in Singapore.

Sun's bail was set at $10,000 on Monday and his case has been adjourned to Jan 14 next year.

An offender convicted of uploading online remarks with the intention to wound another person's religious feelings can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

For harassment, an offender can be fined up to $5,000.